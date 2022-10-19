Promotion 24/7 with CaribPR
4-y-o killed in St Mary house fire; cops probe case of arson

Jamaica News
Loop News

1 hrs ago

The St Mary police have commenced an investigation into the death of a four-year-old child that perished in a fire in Dean Pen district in the parish on Tuesday, October 18.

The child has been identified as Sariah Kowen of the above-mentioned address.

Reports from the St Mary Police are that at about 3:30 am., occupants of the house were awoken by a loud explosion after which realized that the house was on fire.

The police and fire department were contacted and cooling-down operations was conducted. Efforts to rescue the child were unsuccessful.

After which the charred remains of Sariah were found. Investigations continue.

Police say they are investigating a case of arson as they believe criminals may have thrown a molotov cocktail at the dwelling.

