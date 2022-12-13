Home Caribbean Jamaica 43 rounds of ammo that can be used in M16 rifle seized... 43 rounds of ammo that can be used in M16 rifle seized in Spanish Town Loop Jamaica By - December 13, 2022 Facebook Twitter Gmail Linkedin I Like This The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News 43 rounds of ammo that can be used in M16 rifle seized in Spanish Town Facebook Twitter Gmail Linkedin I Like This RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Prosecution drops forgery counts against Jennifer Messado’s husband Loop Jamaica IMF agrees to give Ghana $3 billion debt bailout Loop Jamaica Sotheby’s International Realty opens in Montego Bay Loop Jamaica