It can be difficult and discouraging to look for a new job. Planning, dedication, and consistency are, however, necessary for effective job searching.

The strategies for finding a new job included in this article are applicable to all job seekers, from entry-level job seekers to seasoned candidates who just need a quick refresher, so you can make the job search a little easier on yourself if you use them.

Identify your career goals

Before starting your job search, particularly if you’re a recent graduate or changing careers, you should sort out your career goals to narrow down your search. If all you want is to work at any job, you won’t even know where to begin looking. Instead, consider these questions: What industry am I trying to enter? Precisely what position? Have I landed my ideal job? What steps must I take to get there if the answer is yes? You can determine exactly what you’re looking for by asking yourself these questions.

Market yourself

Be proactive. Promote yourself as though you were promoting a company (brand you!). Spend some time putting value on your skills and practice speaking confidently about your accomplishments. Establish a system for introducing, applying for, and following up on leads and interviews in your job search. Work your plan; plan your work. Job hunting IS a job. Give yourself some free or inexpensive rewards for your hard work, you deserve it!

Tailor your resume to each job

One of the most important tools for a job search is your resume. Many resumes list responsibilities in place of measurable accomplishments, and job seekers frequently send the same resume to different openings. Having an accomplishment-oriented resume with quantifiable achievements that are pertinent to the job you’re applying for is one of the best tips for finding a new job. Make yourself an obvious fit. Look over the terminology used in the job description. Include them in your resume, (provided you have that experience, of course). Make each resume specific to the job. After only a brief glance at your resume, the recruiter should be able to tell that you possess the qualifications they are seeking.

Build, cultivate, and utilize your network of contacts

The great majority of job seekers find that having a sizable and robust network of contacts — people who are familiar with them and wish to assist them in finding job leads — results in more job prospects. To be successful in your job search, you must network both in person and online. You may be more methodical in your job search if you have a strong understanding of what is out there and what is available. Reach out to others without hesitation. Ask for a recommendation if you know someone who is employed by a company that intrigues you. Before reviewing the resumes sent via email, hiring managers would rather speak with candidates who come highly recommended.

Prepare for all job interviews

Prepare answers to typical interview questions before you are called in for your first interview. Practice these answers with a friend or network contact ideally utilizing the mock interview technique. You will feel more at ease and have a higher chance of success if you are more prepared for the interview.