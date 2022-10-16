JUST IN: 5, including cop, shot at wake in Kingston
Five people, including a policeman were shot during an attack by gunmen in Kingston on Saturday.
Reports are that at about 11:30 pm, a group of people were at a a wake when gunshots were heard.
Few minutes later five people were found suffering from gunshot wounds.
They were rushed to hospital where they have been admitted.
The extent of their injuries is not clear at this time.
