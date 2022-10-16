Promotion 24/7 with CaribPR
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop Jamaica
Breaking News

JUST IN: 5, including cop, shot at wake in Kingston

St George’s silence KC in North Street derby

Entertainer Shaneil Muir collapses in MoBay, to miss show in Ocho Rios

Women in their 30s ‘caught trafficking three girls under 16’

Macys.com

Alexa’s Secret takes Titania Trophy

Criminals break into Clarendon basic school; steals stove other items

Man who killed woman and her sons slapped with multiple life sentences

Wolves move out of EPL drop zone and leave Forest bottom

Man United player Greenwood charged with attempted rape

Social Stock Exchange donates funds to Education Ministry and 2 NGOS

Sunday Oct 16

22?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

20 minutes ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Five people, including a policeman were shot during an attack by gunmen in Kingston on Saturday.

Reports are that at about 11:30 pm, a group of people were at a a wake when gunshots were heard.

Few minutes later five people were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were rushed to hospital where they have been admitted.

The extent of their injuries is not clear at this time.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

JUST IN: 5, including cop, shot at wake in Kingston

Sport

St George’s silence KC in North Street derby

Entertainment

Entertainer Shaneil Muir collapses in MoBay, to miss show in Ocho Rios

More From

Jamaica News

12-y-o girl gone missing after leaving home in St Andrew for school

A High Alert has been activated for 12-year-old Carissa Woodhouse of Seaview Garden, St Andrew, who has been missing since Wednesday, October 12.

She is of brown complexion, medium build, and is ab

World News

A must see! ‘World’s Most Flexible Girl’ sets new world record

An amazing teenager dubbed the ‘World’s Most Flexible Girl’ has set a new record for a mind-blowing contortion.

Liberty Barros, 14, completed the world record for the

Sport

Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson nominated for World Athlete of the Year

Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas also among the women nominees

Jamaica News

Mother shot dead, 8-y-o daughter injured in Spanish Town

Victims were at wake when gunshots were heard

Jamaica News

Jamaican woman shot dead in The Bahamas

A 22-year-old woman is the latest murder victim in The Bahamas.

According to the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF), the woman, whose identity was not confirmed, was standing outside an apartment c

Jamaica News

3 people injured as car overturns on Hope Road

Two teenagers among victims

Digital Marketing by Hard Beat Communications

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR