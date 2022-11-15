Travel in Threes: Ah Stacious…in Belize, Antigua, and Israel
File photo shows public passenger vehicles in Kingston.
Jamaica’s private sector bodies say the strike among public passenger vehicle (PPV) operators resulted in approximately 50 per cent loss of production on Monday.
The bodies, which include the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica, The Jamaica Chamber of Commerce, The MSME Alliance and The Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association, have therefore called for an urgent and amicable resolution to this situation.
They say the impacts of this strike are far-reaching and pose a severe blow to efforts to restore the country’s growth.
The country, they note, cannot afford any further setbacks to normalcy, as it has already seen the negative repercussions across sectors during the pandemic, including learning loss by children and reduced operations in businesses.
They further said many of the country’s citizens are reliant on the public transportation system not only to make it to and from work but also to access essential services.
The private sector bodies reiterated their expectation that this situation is resolved quickly and that the respective parties can arrive at a consensus on the way forward.
