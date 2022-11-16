Barbadians, residents and visitors alike are being warned and reminded pointedly that it is against the law to disturb, harm or cause harm to befall a turtle or hatchling in Barbados’ waters or on the island’s shores.

The word of caution comes from the National Conservation Commission (NCC) in a press release issued today, November 15. The NCC did not indicate what triggered the warning at this time, but it comes on the tail-end of the nesting season for the popular Hawksbill and Green turtles.

According to the Barbados Sea Turtle Project, most hawksbill turtles in Barbados nest during the peak season between mid-May through mid to late October. This is thought to be the same for green turtles. However, nesting has been documented in every month of the year. Meanwhile the nesting season for leatherback turtles in Barbados is between February and July.

The NCC is reminding persons that under Section 46 of the Fisheries Act, no person shall fish for, or ensnare any turtle, and no person shall disturb or endanger any turtle nest or remove from a nest any turtle eggs.

Any person who contravenes these regulations is guilty of an offence, and is liable on summary conviction to a fine not exceeding $50,000 or to imprisonment for a term of two years or both.