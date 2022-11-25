A reward of $500,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and charge of the person/s responsible for the murder of 38-year-old Kamar Barrett, the businessman whose body was found on Tamarind Avenue, Kingston 10 on Wednesday, October 26.

People with information that could lead to the arrest of perpetrators are being encouraged to call Crime Stop at 311.

The body of Barrett, a caterer from Annette Crescent, Kingston address, was found hours after he was reported missing, police said.

Reports from the Half-Way Tree police are that at about 11:05 am Wednesday, residents stumbled upon the body of an unidentified man in the area and alerted local authorities.

When lawmen got to the location, the man’s body was seen on the road with a gunshot wound to the back of the head.

He was taken to the hospital, where his death was confirmed.

Hours before the body was found, a missing person report was filed for the businessman. He was later identified as the man found dead on Tamarind Avenue.

The police said investigations into his death are continuing.