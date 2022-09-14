The content originally appeared on: Antigua News Room
ALMOST 60 POUNDS OF CANNABIS SEIZED AT DEEP WATER HARBOUR
A joint drug operation between the Police and Customs departments resulted in the seizure of almost 60 pounds of cannabis.
On Tuesday, a search was conducted at the Deep Water Harbour, and a total of 56 vacuumed-sealed sealed packages with cannabis were discovered inside two barrels.
The substance amounted 56 pounds and carries a street value of EC$336,000.
The police are currently conducting further investigations into the matter.
