ALMOST 60 POUNDS OF CANNABIS SEIZED AT DEEP WATER HARBOUR

A joint drug operation between the Police and Customs departments resulted in the seizure of almost 60 pounds of cannabis.

On Tuesday, a search was conducted at the Deep Water Harbour, and a total of 56 vacuumed-sealed sealed packages with cannabis were discovered inside two barrels.

The substance amounted 56 pounds and carries a street value of EC$336,000.

The police are currently conducting further investigations into the matter.

