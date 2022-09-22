Seven held, cops seize 900 pounds of ganja in Clarendon raid
The Clarendon police have taken seven persons into custody for questioning in connection with the seizure of compressed ganja, weighing about 900 pounds, during a police/military operation in Clarendon Wednesday morning.
Three motor vehicles were also seized during the operation.
Reports from the police are that at about 5:20am, members of the security forces, acting on information, seized the contraband during a search of a grey Toyota Noah motorcar intercepted along the Bustamante Highway.
Two other motor vehicles were subsequently seized, along with the Toyota Noah motorcar, in connection with the drug bust.
The three motor vehicles and seven suspects were subsequently taken to the May Pen Police Station for processing.
