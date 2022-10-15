SEC charges New Jersey co executives in $600 million ponzi scheme
The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) reported today (October 14) that a 70-year-old woman from the United States died after experiencing difficulties near the West Bay Public Beach dock.
According to the RCIPS, it was reported that a woman had been out diving when she experienced difficulties.
Officers were then dispatched shortly before 9:50am and responded to a report of a person in distress on the shore at the West Bay Public Beach dock.
The woman was brought back on board the boat by which time she had become unresponsive.
She was brought to shore and emergency services attended the location and transported her to the Cayman Islands Hospital via ambulance, where she was subsequently pronounced dead.
