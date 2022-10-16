Promotion 24/7 with CaribPR
The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
SEC charges New Jersey co executives in $600 million ponzi scheme

Island Primary, a new option for students in September 2023

West Bay man dies after stabbing incident Friday night

Explainer: Cabinet bringing into force parts of Legal Services Act

70-year-old woman dies after experiencing difficulties diving

NRA’s transparency and accountability boosted under Minster Jay Ebanks

National Security Council discusses key concerns

Cuban fashion model falls in love with Cayman on first visit

Deadline for National Heroes Day nominations is Sunday

AP Explains: Actor Cuba Gooding Jr avoids jail

Cayman News
Loop News

October 14, 2022 09:05 PM ET

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) reported today (October 14) that a 70-year-old woman from the United States died after experiencing difficulties near the West Bay Public Beach dock.

According to the RCIPS, it was reported that a woman had been out diving when she experienced difficulties.

Officers were then dispatched shortly before 9:50am and responded to a report of a person in distress on the shore at the West Bay Public Beach dock.

The woman was brought back on board the boat by which time she had become unresponsive.

She was brought to shore and emergency services attended the location and transported her to the Cayman Islands Hospital via ambulance, where she was subsequently pronounced dead.

Cayman News

Police investigate sudden death in Bodden Town

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) is currently probing a case of sudden death in Budden Town.

RCIPS reported that at about 5:10pm, 12 October, officers were dispatched to a report tha

Cayman News

West Bay man dies after stabbing incident Friday night

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) reported that, shortly before 11:00pm on October 14, the 9-1-1 Communications Centre dispatched officers to a report of a stabbing incident at an addres

Cayman News

NRA’s transparency and accountability boosted under Minster Jay Ebanks

Board members subject to warnings and suspension under new policy

Cayman News

Cuban fashion model falls in love with Cayman on first visit

Cayman Airways is “relaxing and amazing,” she says

Cayman News

Island Primary, a new option for students in September 2023

Cayman’s newest 17-classroom school, Island Primary, said they are opening their doors to students from the Reception year up to Year 6 for the 2023/2024 school year, which begins in September 2023.

World News

SEC charges New Jersey co executives in $600 million ponzi scheme

On Thursday, the Securities and Exchange Commission charged New Jersey-based National Realty Investment Advisors LLC (NRIA) and four of its former executives with running a Ponzi-like scheme that rais

