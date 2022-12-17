‘$700m in losses at New Budget Hardware after fire’
Officials from the Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB) say they are still carrying out their assessment to determine the extent of the damage at the New Budget Supplies Hardware in St Andrew hours after a massive fire destroyed sections of the facility on Friday.
Acting Assistant Commissioner and officer in charge of the Fire Prevention Division of the JFB, Emilio Ebanks told Loop News that preliminary reports indicate that losses suffered are in the region of $700 million.
Several workers have been left worrying about their future in regard to employment following the incident.
Reports are that firefighters received a call that smoke was seen coming from a section of the business facility on Hagley Park Road late Friday and responded.
Several units were deployed to the location and after several hours the fire was extinguished.
Firefighters are this morning carrying out further cooling down operations and further assessments to determine the cause of the fire among other things
