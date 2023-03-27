Photo: (l to r) BFA Chairman, Marlon Tillett; FFB President, Sergio Chuc; FFB Executive Member, Marlon Kuylen

BELMOPAN, Fri. Mar. 17, 2023

The 73rd FIFA Congress was held yesterday March 16th, 2023 in Kigali, Rwanda and was attended by President of the Football Federation of Belize Mr. Sergio Chuc, Executive Member Mr. Marlon Kuylen and Chairman for the Belmopan Football Association Mr. Marlon Tillett.

At the Congress, President of FIFA Gianni Infantino was reelected to a second term by acclamation.

During brief pleasantries, FFB President invited Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame to Belize on request of Prime Minister Honorable John Briceno. Kagame accepted and assured that he will be coming to Belize later this year.

The Football Federation of Belize continues to work in achieving its mission of building a strong football culture through sustainable practices to become the best ambassadors on and off the field. The FFB reassures its commitment to continue working closely with FIFA in achieving the goals and objectives of the organization.

FFB once again takes this opportunity to congratulate President of FIFA Gianni Infantino in his victorious reelection.

