A woman being tested for Covid-19 at one of the Ministry of Health’s testing sites (Filed pic)

Eight more persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry today.

Consequently, active cases in Guyana have gone up to 287 and this includes two patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and the remaining persons in either home (280) or institutional (5) isolation.

There is one other person currently in institutional quarantine.

Additionally, the COVID-19 death toll in the country remains at 1278, while some 69,409 persons have recovered from the life-threatening virus to date.