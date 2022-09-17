The Ministry of Health has reported that eight more persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Guyana.

Consequently, active cases in the country have gone up to 131 including 126 persons in home isolation and the remaining five persons in institutional isolation. There is also one other person in institutional quarantine.

On the other hand, there is no patient currently in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 1281, while some 69,839 persons have recovered from the life-threatening virus to date since its outbreak here in March 2020.