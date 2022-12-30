President of the Transport Operator Development Sustainable Services (TODSS), Egeton Newman, has reacted in shock at learning of the murder of 80-year-old Lesmore Williams, manager of the St Clavers Transport Centre in downtown Montego Bay, St James, on Thursday afternoon.

Williams was shot and killed by armed men at the transport facility.

“This is such sad news. Mr Williams was a real community-oriented person, an outstanding son of the soil of St James,” said Newman in response to the news.

“When I began TODSS a decade ago, he was very supportive. This is a great loss,” added Newman.

He extended condolences to Williams’ family members and friends.

Reports are that about 2:30 pm, Williams, who operated a cook shop inside the centre, was sitting at his business place when two men walked up posing as customers.

The men reportedly ordered food, but before their order could be served, one pulled a handgun and shot Williams several times before they made good their escape on foot.

The injured man was transported to the Cornwall Regional Hospital (CRH), where he was pronounced dead.