(Dashboard Update for September 25, 2022)

The most recent report received by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment revealed eighty-one (81) new COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda as of September 21, 2022 at 6pm.

Five (5) cases were recorded on September 5th, five (5) on September 6th, three (3) on September 7th, ten (10) on September 8th, eight (8) on September 9th, two (2) on September 12th, five (5) on September 13th, twenty-one (21) on September 14th, four (4) on September 15th, one (1) on September 16th, three (3) on September 20th and fourteen (14) on September 21st.

Two thousand two hundred and eighteen (2,218) samples were processed.

Ninety-two (92) recovered cases were recorded.

One (1) COVID-19 related death was recorded on September 20th.

Consequently, the total number of persons with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda is nine thousand and eighty-nine (9,089); which is inclusive of twenty-one (21) active cases. There are three (3) mild hospitalized cases.

The dashboard has been updated to reflect these changes.

