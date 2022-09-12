Cops intercept and kill ‘gunman’ after murder at Central Village
The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting that 89 new COVID-19 cases were recorded over a 24-hour period up to Saturday afternoon.
A COVID-19 death that occurred in August of this year was also recorded on Saturday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 3,284.
A 72-year-old man from St Elizabeth is the latest recorded COVID fatality nationally.
There were 83 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 97,512.
The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 150,752.
Notably, the island recorded a 20.3 per cent positivity rate based on the samples that were tested on Saturday.
Of the newly confirmed cases, 48 are females and 41 are males, with ages ranging from 11 months to 97 years.
The case count was made up of Kingston and St Andrew (25), St Ann (14), St Catherine (10), Westmoreland (nine), St Elizabeth (seven), Clarendon (six), St Thomas (five), Trelawny (four), Manchester (three), Portland (three), St Mary (two), and St Ann (one).
There are 24 moderately ill patients, five severely ill patients and a critically ill patient among 935 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.
There are now 94 COVID-19 patients hospitalised locally.
