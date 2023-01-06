– Advertisement –

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers seized 877 pounds (398 kilos) of cocaine concealed on board a San Juan -Santo Domingo Ferry.

The estimated value of the seized cocaine is $9.1 million.

A CBP release said on December 26, during a routine cargo inspection inside the M/V Kydon, Officers observed anomalies in a cargo platform transporting metal rods.

CBP Officers removed a board covering the floor of the cargo platform and found several rectangular plastic covered brick-shaped bundles.

– Advertisement –

They retrieved three hundred and fifty-five packages from the cargo platform.

The packages tested positive for cocaine.

ABC News quoted the authorities as saying that the ferry is registered in the Bahamas and regularly transits through the Caribbean Sea between Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

Headline photo from U.S. Customs and Border Protection website

– Advertisement –