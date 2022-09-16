Rocky Meade declines Cabinet Secretary appointment amid controversy
Jamaica’s COVID-positivity rate increased to 17.9 per cent amid 95 new COVID-19 cases recorded over a 24-hour period up to Wednesday afternoon.
There was no coronavirus related death recorded for the one-day reporting period.
The overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica remains at 3,288.
There were 112 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 97,902.
The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 151,016.
Notably, the 17.9 per cent positivity rate was based on the samples that were tested on Wednesday.
Of the newly confirmed cases, 54 are females and 41 are males, with ages ranging from one month to 99 years.
The case count was made up of Kingston and St Andrew (24), Westmoreland (16), St James (11), Clarendon (11), St Elizabeth (10), St Catherine (seven), Portland (six), Manchester (four), St Mary (two), Hanover (one), St Ann (one), St Thomas (one), and Trelawny (one).
There are 32 moderately ill patients, six severely ill patients and four critically ill patients among 833 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.
There are now 104 COVID-19 patients hospitalised locally.
