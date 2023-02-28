The Electoral Reform Coalition (ERC) has applauded the appointment of two opposition representatives to the Electoral Commission.

A statement from the ERC applauds the role of the Honorable, Leader of the Opposition Velma Paul-Victor, in the appointment of the two, which paved the way for the President of the Commonwealth of Dominica to swear in the Electoral Commission.

The ERC statement cites this action which was delayed for almost one year after the 2019 general elections as an infraction.

The ERC is calling on the reappointed chairman of the Electoral Commission, to take control of the constitutional responsibility of the Electoral Commission and to administer all the activities of Sir Dennis Byron with regards to his engagement as the Consultant paid to undertake the review of the electoral reform process.

The ERC is also calling on the Electoral Commission to instruct Sir Byron to stop all further consultations and allow for the presentation of the legislation to parliament when it is presented to government.

The ERC is appealing to the people of the Commonwealth of Dominica to take a pause during the Lenten Season to give attention to Electoral Reform and dedicate the month of March to educating themselves on the contents of the Sir Dennis Byron report and draft.

Sir Dennis Byron was engaged by the Government in 2020 to review the country’s electoral processes and make recommendations for reform.

The report was presented to the government in December 2022 and the first meeting between Prime Minister Skerrit and Sir Dennis Byron took place on Monday 23rd January.

Government has plans to organize public consultations on the Sir Dennis Byron report.