The Ministry of Agriculture hosted a Dasheen Consultation on Tuesday to engage Farmers and other Stakeholders in discussing the sustainable growth and development of Dasheen.

More than two hundred participants attend the Consultation, which was held with the theme “Meeting the Demand for the Constant Supply of Dasheen for Local, Regional and International Markets”.

Minister of Agriculture, Saboto Caesar in his address highlighted the importance of the consultation.

Minister Caesar said the Ministry will embark on a national drive looking at Dasheen production.

The Consultation was also attended by representatives from the Food and Agriculture Organization FAO; the Caribbean Agriculture Research and Development Institute CARDI and other major stakeholders.

Meanwhile, Chief Agricultural Officer Renato Gumbs called on Farmers to take advantage of the opportunities which exist in order to meet the demands of consumers.

