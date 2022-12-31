A number of firearm holders planning to participate in gun salutes to ring in the New Year could be going to jail.

This is the warning coming from local authorities who have made it clear that they will be stepping up their operations to go after these persons along with other criminals who may want to engage in the act as the year comes to a close.

“Planning to participate in gun salutes at midnight to ring in the new year? Just so you know, gun salutes are illegal. Licensed firearm holders who participate in this illegal activity will be prosecuted once identified,” said the Jamaica Constabulary Force on its social media page.

On New Year’s Day this year, the police raised concern following the injury of several people, from sporadic celebratory fire by armed individuals across several divisions on New Year’s day.

The St Catherine North and St Andrew South police report that at 12:01 am first day this year, five persons received injuries following gun salutes.

The first incident occurred about 12:07 am, on Oxford Street in Spanish Town, St Catherine where a man was sitting at his gate when loud explosions were heard, shortly after he felt a burning sensation in his back.

Additionally, at nearby premises, a woman was in her bed when she felt a burning sensation in her left knee and realised she was shot. Both were transported to the hospital where they were admitted.

Another incident occurred at 2:30 am, on Nelson Road, Kingston 11 where a child was injured.

Reports are that screams were heard coming from the child’s room following several explosions.

Checks made by relatives revealed the child had been shot in his hand and there was a hole in the ceiling of their home. He was transported to the hospital where he was admitted.

The St. Catherine North Police further reported that about 2:30 am, a resident of St. John’s Road in the parish was at home when several explosions were heard.

The elderly woman who was asleep felt a burning sensation and realised she had been shot. She was transported to hospital where she is undergoing treatment.

The police say they continue to warn citizens that gun salutes are illegal and very dangerous. It is pertinent that individuals heed the warnings to ensure their safety and that of their neighbours.

“Lawmen also appealed to citizens with information about these and any other incidents to call Crime Stop at 311 or the Police 119 Emergency Number.