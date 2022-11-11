As the World Cup-bound Reggae Girlz gear up to tackle Paraguay in the first of their two friendly international matches in a few hours at Catherine Hall Stadium in Montego Bay, St James, Jamaica Football Federation President Michael Ricketts is calling on all football-loving fans to support them.

Talking to Loop Sport on Tuesday, Ricketts asked fans to join the team as they celebrate their qualification to the World Cup and face off with the South American stars.

The match in Montego Bay on Thursday kicks off at 8pm. The Girlz will again face Paraguay at the National Stadium in Kingston on November 13.

Ricketts disclosed on Tuesday, after a 27-seater bus was handed over to the JFF by JAMECO Equipment Company Limited, a subsidiary of the Stewart’s Automotive Group, that he certainly wants to team to go beyond the first round of the World Cup next summer.

Jamaica’s Reggae Girlz will face France and Brazil in the group stage of the women’s football World Cup.

They were drawn in Group F and will also face a playoff winner still to be determined in a tournament expanded for the first time to 32 teams drawn into eight groups of four.

Jamaica booked their World Cup spot on July 12 after defeating Haiti 4-0 at the Concacaf Women’s Championship in Mexico to qualify for their second straight FIFA World Cup.

With the victory over Haiti, Jamaica finished second in Group A of the preliminary round behind the United States, which handed the Reggae Girlz a direct pass to the 2023 World Cup.

It was the second time in history that a Caribbean team has qualified for a Women’s World Cup.