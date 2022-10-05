A year after 5-year-old girl killed while asleep, suspect charged
Denique Salmon, 5, was shot dead while she was asleep at home in New Haven, St Andrew on October 7, 2021.
The police have made a breakthrough in the murder of five-year-old Denique ‘Den den’ Salmon, who was killed in her bed when gunmen invaded her community of New Haven in St Andrew, a year ago, firing shots indiscriminately.
The police say that they have charged one of two known suspects, Theodore Beaver, with murder.
Beaver was arrested on September 22, 2022, and, following a series of interviews and an identification parade, he was charged on Tuesday, October 4.
Beaver was reportedly among several men who entered the Riverside Drive section of the New Haven community about one on the morning of October 7, 2021, and opened gunfire.
Young Denique was asleep when she was killed.
The police are also looking for another man in connection with her murder.
Senior Superintendent Kirk Ricketts, commanding officer for St Andrew South Police Division, is appealing to Othniel Reynolds to surrender to the police.
“We are looking for Othniel Reynolds, alias Son-son, and he is also of a New Haven address. He’s being encouraged to turn himself into the police, and anyone knowing his whereabouts is asked to call the Duhaney Park Police CIB or 311,” he said.
