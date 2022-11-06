Nurses make history at UWI Cave Hill
Unstable conditions affecting island ahead of tropical wave next week
15 days to go: Team Costa Rica
Flood watch in effect for 12 hours
Three BCC tourism students awarded scholarships
Salvation Army recognises increased demand for services
Moderate to heavy showers forecast for Barbados
OBL-FIT semifinal spots confirmed
Pop star and actor Aaron Carter has died at the age of 34.
He was the younger brother of Backstreet Boy’s Nick Carter.
According to reports, Carter was found dead at his home in Lancaster, California on Saturday.
His body was found in his bathtub.
Carter rose to fame as a child star in the late ’90s with hits like “I Want Candy” and “That’s How I Beat Shaq.”
Detectives are continuing their investigations.
Moore is a certified coach in beach handball, track and field and Olympic weightlifting
BHTA Tourism Development Scholarship a big help to cash-strapped students
Bayland Masters completed their preliminary round unbeaten, while Black Rock Masters finished theirs winless in the OBL-FIT
Appeals for help up; Salvation Army sets Christmas target at $750,000
She performed at the World Creole Music Festival in Dominica