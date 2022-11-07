Promotion 24/7 with CaribPR
The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
No such thing as a "free" lunch; utility rate increases are coming

SEC shuts down fraudulent $295 million "Trade Coin" crypto scheme

5 effective tips for finding a new job

Opinion: Chad Powell Jr is right – Caymanians face serious challenges

American woman who led ISIS battalion sentenced to 20 years

Traffic advisory: Road closure for Cayman Islands Triathlon

5 tips for coping with chronic migraines

Upcoming Annual Remembrance Day ceremonies and public holiday

New Cayman digital id may be a KYC game changer for hedge funds

Ministry invites public comments on two digital i.d. bills

Entertainment
Loop News

November 5, 2022 05:11 PM ET

Pop star and actor Aaron Carter has died at the age of 34.

He was the younger brother of Backstreet Boy’s Nick Carter.

According to reports, Carter was found dead at his home in Lancaster, California on Saturday.

His body was found in his bathtub.

Carter rose to fame as a child star in the late ’90s with hits like “I Want Candy” and “That’s How I Beat Shaq.”

Detectives are continuing their investigations.

