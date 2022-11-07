Pop star and actor Aaron Carter has died at the age of 34.

He was the younger brother of Backstreet Boy’s Nick Carter.

According to reports, Carter was found dead at his home in Lancaster, California on Saturday.

His body was found in his bathtub.

Carter rose to fame as a child star in the late ’90s with hits like “I Want Candy” and “That’s How I Beat Shaq.”

Detectives are continuing their investigations.