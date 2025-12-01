News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. Dec. 1, 2025: Miss Universe Jamaica 2025 has captured international attention – not only for her beauty, talent, and poise, but also for the dramatic on-stage fall that ignited a global conversation and raised questions about safety, transparency, and the pressures faced by pageant contestants.

As searches for “Miss Universe Jamaica,” “Miss Jamaica fall,” and “Miss Universe 2025 Jamaica” skyrocket, here is everything you need to know about the contestant, the competition, and the controversy dominating headlines.

FLASHBACK – Miss Universe Jamaica, Gabrielle Alexis Henry, moments before her fall as she showcased her evening gown during the 74th Miss Universe Preliminary competition on November 19, 2025 in Bangkok, Thailand. (Photo by Mohan Raj/Getty Images)

Who Is Miss Universe Jamaica 2025?

The Miss Universe Jamaica 2025 is Dr. Gabrielle Henry, a rising Caribbean talent known for her grace, intelligence, and commitment to representing her country on the global stage. She is 29, a graduate of the University of the West Indies, Mona campus and an ophthalmologist at the University Hospital of the West Indies, (UHWI). Her foundation, the See Me Foundation, supports the visually impaired. She is also a vocalist and dedicated humanitarian.

She entered the Miss Universe Jamaica competition with:

A strong background in community advocacy

A passion for cultural representation

Strong public speaking and runway skills

A deep pride in Jamaican heritage

She won in August 2025. She was a previous contestant in 2023 and resurfaced from the ashes after not winning that competition. Her journey to the national crown made her a fan favorite long before pageant night.

Her Path to the Miss Universe Crown

The Miss Universe Jamaica pageant is one of the region’s most respected competitions, selecting a representative to compete at the Miss Universe 2025 stage – a platform that showcases global beauty, cultural expression, and female empowerment.

Key elements of her winning performance included:

Evening gown segment — praised for elegance and poise

— praised for elegance and poise National costume showcase — celebrating Jamaican culture

— celebrating Jamaican culture Interview round — where she impressed with thoughtful, articulate responses

— where she impressed with thoughtful, articulate responses Stage presence — confident, grounded, and magnetic.

In her Instagram profile’s bio, Dr Henry describes herself as a “beam of light, resident ophthalmologist, plant mom and model.” In her LinkedIn profile she describes herself as “a personable and engaging medical professional who is passionate about patient care and services. Adept at providing efficient communication and urgent patient care. Empathetic, nurturing, attending to patient’s needs in a timely fashion. Has practiced under tutelage of the best medical professionals at the University of the West Indies. Qualified in ACLS and BLS courses.”

The Viral Fall That Shocked the World

During the evening gown segment of the pageant, Miss Universe Jamaica 2025 suffered a sudden and unexpected fall on stage. Video footage circulated rapidly across TikTok, Instagram, X, and YouTube, with millions of views within hours.

The fall raised immediate questions:

Was the runway too slippery?

Was the stage improperly lit?

Was she pushed into a rushed transition?

Was footwear or costuming a factor?

While initial reports focused on the incident itself, concerns quickly shifted toward her health and the aftermath.

What Is Her Current Condition?

As of the latest update:

No detailed medical update has been released publicly.

There has been no personal statement from the contestant.

Fans remain deeply concerned and are calling for transparency.

Search interest for health updates is extremely high, making this an evolving story with major public attention.

Why the Organization Is Being Criticized

In a surprising response, officials of the Miss Universe Jamaica franchise suggested that the fall resulted from a “misstep” by the contestant.

This attempt to assign blame has sparked major backlash, with critics saying:

The organization should prioritize contestant safety

The tone appeared dismissive

It shifted focus away from possible production issues

No safety protocols or investigations have been announced

Fans across the Caribbean diaspora have accused the organization of damage control instead of accountability.

Public Reaction Across Jamaica and the Diaspora

The incident has unified Jamaicans worldwide, with thousands expressing:

Support for the contestant

for the contestant Frustration at the lack of a wellness update

at the lack of a wellness update Criticism of the organization’s response

of the organization’s response Demands for a more compassionate, transparent approach

TikTok edits, Instagram tributes, and X threads continue to trend as audiences wait for more information.

Until there is an official statement, fans will continue monitoring closely.

Why This Story Matters

Miss Universe Jamaica 2025 is more than a headline — she represents:

Caribbean excellence

Young women pursuing global dreams

National pride

Cultural storytelling on an international stage

Her journey is a reminder of the pressures that come with visibility, and the importance of empathy in moments of vulnerability.

What Happens Next

News Americas will continue tracking:

Updates on her health

Any statements from the contestant

Further responses from the Miss Universe Jamaica organization

Changes to pageant safety protocols

Her path forward to the Miss Universe 2025 stage

This story is developing, and this page will be updated as soon as new information becomes available.