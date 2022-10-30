– Advertisement –

Acting Police Commissioner Crusita Descartes-Pelius urged police officers at the end of a post-probationary course last week to strive to be men and women of excellence and integrity.

“Execute your duties to cause every young boy and every young girl to want to become a police officer,” Descartes-Pelius advised the officers.

She described policing as an honourable job because the state’s security and upholding the law are in the hands of police officers.

The Acting Police Commissioner said it was therefore important for officers to be professional.

She urged the course participants to remember the values they learned during the ethics and human rights sessions, including using force in executing their duties.

“When you are out there, you don’t do as you please,” the Acting Police Chief declared.

“You do your duties according to law,” Descartes-Pelius noted.

And she warned that a failure to do so would make the RSLPF, the state, and the errant police officer accountable.

In this regard, Descartes-Pelius urged the officers to take actions they could justify.

“Whatever you do is not because you like to do it, but it is according to law – what is right,” she asserted.

“Always remember the rights of the citizens,” the Acting Police Commissioner urged.

