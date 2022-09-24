Only one new novel coronavirus case was detected in the past 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry today.

Consequently, active COVID-19 cases are now at 85, that is, 79 persons in home isolation and the remaining six persons in institutional isolation.

There are no patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) or in institutional quarantine.

Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 1281, while some 69,946 persons have recovered from the life-threatening virus to date.