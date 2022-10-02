One more person has tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the last 24-hours, according to the Ministry of Health today.

Consequently, the total number of active cases in Guyana is now 67, that is, 63 persons in home isolation and the remaining four persons in institutional isolation.

There are two other persons in institutional quarantine as well.

The country’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 1281, while the total number of persons who have recovered from the life-threatening disease has increased to 70,001.