Activities to observe World Diabetes Day are continuing this week with the theme “Educate to protect tomorrow”.

Member of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Diabetes and Hypertension Association, Ellen Wilson says a March and Rally is slated for Friday November 18th and a day for diabetes screening on November 25th.

Ms. Wilson is also encouraging diabetics not to miss their appointments as it could be detrimental to their health.

The Association is hosting activities to coincide with World Diabetes Day which was observed on Monday November 14th.