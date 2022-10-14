The wizarding world is mourning the death of Scottish-born actor Robbie Coltrane, known around the globe for his role as Hagrid in the Harry Potter movie franchise.

Coltrane’s agent Belinda Wright said he died Friday at a hospital in Scotland. He was 72 years old. She did not give a cause.

The veteran actor was also a star in the British crime series Cracker and appeared in two James Bond films.

He began his career in comedy and theatre after failing to become an artist.

Coltrane, who was actually born Anthony Robert McMillan, graduated from the Glasgow Art School and continued his studies in art at Moray House College of Education in Edinburgh.

He eventually changed his last name in honour of jazz legend John Coltrane as he turned to acting in London.

Wright said that “as well as being a wonderful actor, he was forensically intelligent, brilliantly witty and after 40 years of being proud to be called his agent, I shall miss him.”

Wright said Coltrane is survived by his sister Annie Rae, his ex-wife Rhona Gemmell and his children Spencer and Alice.