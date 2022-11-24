Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said the Administration of Small Estates Amendment Bill will bring tremendous benefits to people with Small Estates in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Prime Minister was tabling the bill in Parliament on Monday.

He outlined some of the changes made in this new provision.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/SMALL-ESTATES.mp3

Prime Minister Gonsalves said the law also consists a transitional provision.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/TRANSITIONAL-PROVISION.mp3