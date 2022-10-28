News

Drivers take a chance through the flood at Whim Village, Tobago, Wednesday. Photo by David Reid

TRINIDAD and Tobago is now under an orange-level adverse weather alert.

Previously, it was under a lower, yellow-level alert which began on 9am on Tuesday and was set to end at 3pm on Saturday.

But in an update on Thursday afternoon, the Met Office said it is now at orange level, but set to end on the same day and time.

It said a tropical wave is expected on Friday.

It warned: “Prolonged periods of rain and intense showers are expected overnight into (Friday) morning, with a high (80 per cent) chance of thunderstorm activity.

It said there could be more than 75mm of rain, and gusty winds of over 55 km/h, especially in the area odheavy showers or thunderstorms. It said flooding is likely and warned that seas can “become agitated at times.”

Landslides are also possible, it added.