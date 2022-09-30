Promotion 24/7 with CaribPR
The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Shots fired Birch Tree Hill, man wounded, dog hit by bullet, dies

Woman charged with fatally mowing down man over cat dispute

Aerial footage shows extensive damage, flooding in Florida community

After Ian, Florida hospitals evacuate hundreds of patients

CIMA extends deadline for submission of AML surveys

Smith Road traffic signal remains down due to CUC line incident

Support seniors and Meals on Wheels on Dress Down Day, Friday, Sept 30

East End Heritage Day postponed

DEH operations resume after passage of hurricane Ian

Powerful Hurricane Ian making landfall on Florida’s west coast today

Thursday Sep 29

28?C
World News
10 hrs ago

Ian Floods Sections Of Florida

Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction across Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, cutting off the only bridge to a barrier island, destroying a historic waterfront pier and knocking out power to 2.5 million people as it dumped rain over a huge area on Thursday.

Catastrophic flooding was threatened around the state as one of the strongest hurricanes to ever hit the United States crossed the peninsula. Ian’s tropical-storm-force winds extended outward up to 415 miles (665 km), drenching much of Florida and the southeastern Atlantic coast.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said Hurricane Ian crushed his county, making roads and bridges impassable, stranding thousands in the county where Ian made landfall just north of Fort Myers.

Cayman News

Shots fired Birch Tree Hill, man wounded, dog hit by bullet, dies

Cayman News

Woman charged with fatally mowing down man over cat dispute

World News

FAO issues call to action on food waste

World News

Aerial footage shows extensive damage, flooding in Florida community

Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction across Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, cutting off the only bridge to a barrier island, destroying a historic waterfront pier and knocking out pow

Cayman News

Shots fired Birch Tree Hill, man wounded, dog hit by bullet, dies

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) reported that, just before 12:15am today (September 29) police and other emergency services were dispatched by the 9-1-1 Communication Centre to a repor

Caribbean News

Powerful Hurricane Ian making landfall on Florida’s west coast today

Life-threatening storm surge, swells, heavy rain and dangerous flash flooding expected

Cayman News

Smith Road traffic signal remains down due to CUC line incident

The National Roads Authority (NRA) is advising members of the public that the traffic signal at the junction of Smith Road and Bobby Thompson Way remains down.

According to Edward Howard, the NRA’s

Caribbean News

4.3 magnitude earthquake reported near Cuba on Saturday

According to the US Geological Survey and the Cuban National Seismological Service, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 occurred on Saturday around 4pm, just 51 km southwest of Niquero, Cuba.

Cayman News

CIMA extends deadline for submission of AML surveys

The Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA) is informing relevant entities registered with CIMA that the deadline to submit surveys to help CIMA assess money laundering, terrorist financing and proli

