Shots fired Birch Tree Hill, man wounded, dog hit by bullet, dies
Woman charged with fatally mowing down man over cat dispute
Aerial footage shows extensive damage, flooding in Florida community
After Ian, Florida hospitals evacuate hundreds of patients
CIMA extends deadline for submission of AML surveys
Smith Road traffic signal remains down due to CUC line incident
Support seniors and Meals on Wheels on Dress Down Day, Friday, Sept 30
East End Heritage Day postponed
DEH operations resume after passage of hurricane Ian
Powerful Hurricane Ian making landfall on Florida’s west coast today
Ian Floods Sections Of Florida
Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction across Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, cutting off the only bridge to a barrier island, destroying a historic waterfront pier and knocking out power to 2.5 million people as it dumped rain over a huge area on Thursday.
Catastrophic flooding was threatened around the state as one of the strongest hurricanes to ever hit the United States crossed the peninsula. Ian’s tropical-storm-force winds extended outward up to 415 miles (665 km), drenching much of Florida and the southeastern Atlantic coast.
Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said Hurricane Ian crushed his county, making roads and bridges impassable, stranding thousands in the county where Ian made landfall just north of Fort Myers.
Life-threatening storm surge, swells, heavy rain and dangerous flash flooding expected
A California woman has been charged with killing a man by ramming her car into him after accusing him of trying to run over a cat in the street, authorities said Wednesday.
According to the US Geological Survey and the Cuban National Seismological Service, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 occurred on Saturday around 4pm, just 51 km southwest of Niquero, Cuba.
