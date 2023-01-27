Letter written by representative of African Community from Cameroon

We the Africans present here in Antigua, we are not happy being here but due to the situation back home (civil War) which led to over 8000thousand killed, and human rights violation comprises tortures, humiliation etc has cause us to leave the country for our security.

We plead with the government of Antigua and Barbuda to grant us protection.

May be the government should look for a way out for us to leave Antigua but not returning to Africa most of us loss everything before embarking on this journey of survivor through the Antigua air line which was the only way for us to leave Africa some of us loss everything since we have no families back home, no house etc because of the current situation since 08 to 09 years now.

When we hear of the Antigua air line we said it was God arrangements for the youths our lives is in danger if we are being deported some of us will directly be killed, jailed.

I pray the Antigua and Barbuda government and it’s Caribbean associates grant us access with a document that may back us up as refugees to any port of entry and exit within the Caribbean territories.

WE DON’T WANT TO

DIE or JAILED !!!!

We are the leaders of tomorrow to bring hope to our country again after the dictator regime of Paul Biya and it minister

Advertise with the mоѕt vіѕіtеd nеwѕ ѕіtе іn Antigua! We offer fully customizable and flexible digital marketing packages. Your content is delivered instantly to thousands of users in Antigua and abroad! Contact us at [email protected]