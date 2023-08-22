​

Ecuador’s elections were like nothing in its history. The assassination of a presidential hopeful left many asking if the increasing gang violence had passed the point of devolving into a narco-state. But every Ecuadorian is required to vote by law, and the result was a run-off that will be decided in October. Can Ecuador recover from this recent plague of violence by electing a new president, or is it too late?

