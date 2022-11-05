Benjamin_Armstrong

Attorney General Stead- roy Benjamin has confirmed his chamber is aware that a Red Notice was issued by Interpol for the arrest of Anthony Armstrong – Antigua and Barbuda’s Director of Public Prosecution – that has since been withdrawn.

According to the International Police, “A Red Notice is a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action.”

The initial request dated 31st October, 2022, is believed to have been made by Jamaican authorities in relation to a matter in that country for which Armstrong was found guilty of professional misconduct by the General Legal Council.

Benjamin, who is acting prime minister while Prime Minister Gaston Browne attends COP 27 in Egypt, con- firmed that one day later on 1st November, the notice was withdrawn.

Kindly note that the Red Notice for this subject has been withdrawn based on some developments in the matter that will be dealt with locally. Whenever Mr. Armstrong comes to Jamaica, necessaries will be done,” the attorney general read from the Interpol advisory.

Benjamin said the withdrawal notice was signed by Ricardo Murphy, a law enforcement administrator from Jamaica.

“As soon as I have all the information together, I shall be issuing a more detailed statement touching all of these recent developments,” he assured.

Armstrong proceeded on special leave in February, 2022, to appeal a decision by Jamaica’s General Legal Council which found him guilty of professional mis- conduct in a matter involving the alleged sale of three properties belonging to a former client of his more than twenty years ago.

According to the General Legal Council, Armstrong acted in contravention of the laws of Jamaica when he signed a document as a witness for someone who was not physically present. It is unclear whether the appeal was filed and heard in Jamaica, but Anthony Armstrong resumed duties as Antigua and Barbuda’s chief prosecutor in May, 2022. POINTE XPRESS

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP