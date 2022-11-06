The Minister of Public Safety and Labour the Hon. Steadroy Cutie Benjamin along with the Permanent Secretary and the entire Ministry would like to congratulate, the 2022 Miss OECS Queen Miss Keriann Thomas.

Thomas, who is a law enforcement officer within the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda secured the top spot at the 2022 OECS competition held in Dominica on November 5th. She recently won the 2022 Police Week Queen Pageant held in September.

Benjamin said she represented the Police force and by extension the country of Antigua and Barbuda with pride, grace and talent and must be commended for the tremendous courage and consistency displayed.

2022 Miss OECS pageant was held under the theme “a tropical utopia” and gave contestants and opportunity to promote their country and culture. Thomas won best Creative National Wear, Best swim wear and Best Evening Gown.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP