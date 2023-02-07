Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 2, 2023 (Media & Communication Unit) — Farmers from the Gideon Force Organic Farm paid a visit to the Honourable Samal Duggins, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Marine Resources and Cooperatives on Tuesday, 31 January 2023.During the meeting, the farmers were given the opportunity to engage the Minister on several topics including organic farming, training and education as well as cooperation between the Ministry of Agriculture and the group.In a social media post via Facebook on Wednesday, Minister Duggins described the meeting as “productive” while also sharing that the members gifted him with a sample of their organic produce which he looked forward to tasting.The Honourable Minister then used the opportunity to encourage the public to visit the farm located in Old Road, St. Kitts.He said, “I implore all to visit Gideon Farm for an unforgettable experience where organic and sustainable farming practices are perfectly combined with spirituality.”