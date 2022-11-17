In celebration of the 70th anniversary of the first commercial aircraft landing at Owen Roberts International Airport, the Cayman Islands Air Show will be held on December 3 and 4 in the Cayman Islands.

The programme features a lineup of world-class pilots and aerospace specialists, aerobatic demonstrations, static in-craft tours and much more.

The schedule, according to caymanairshow.com, is as follows:

Saturday, December 3

10am to 1pm: Flying Display over Public Beach where members of the public can view aircraft flying over and engage in meet & greets with air show talent and professionals.

3pm to 6pm: Aircraft Exhibit at the Island Air Hangar across from Cayman Airways Ltd.

Sunday, December 4

12:30pm to 2pm: Cayman Brac Air Show at Charles Kirkconnell International Airport.

For more updates, please visit https://caymanairshow.com/