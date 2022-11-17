Promotion 24/7 with CaribPR
The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Breaking News

Air show in Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac in December

Applications open for 2023 Overseas Scholarships

AI and Financial Services: A conversation with Supreet Kaur

Deputy Gov Franz Manderson recovering after emergency surgery

Gases released into air by DEH incinerator causes concerns for public

Hundreds of migrants could be granted right to work and live in Cayman

Barbados to enter pharmaceutical market with framework and facility

Armed masked men rob two people in North Side and make off with cash

US man sentenced in ISIS terror plot to bomb church

Police arrest wanted man Al Pearson, other wanted man still at large

Thursday Nov 17

28?C
Cayman News
Loop News

1 hrs ago

PBY (Catalina), Cayman’s early airliner

(Photo credit: caymanairshow.com)

In celebration of the 70th anniversary of the first commercial aircraft landing at Owen Roberts International Airport, the Cayman Islands Air Show will be held on December 3 and 4 in the Cayman Islands.

The programme features a lineup of world-class pilots and aerospace specialists, aerobatic demonstrations, static in-craft tours and much more.

The schedule, according to caymanairshow.com, is as follows:

Saturday, December 3

10am to 1pm: Flying Display over Public Beach where members of the public can view aircraft flying over and engage in meet & greets with air show talent and professionals.

3pm to 6pm: Aircraft Exhibit at the Island Air Hangar across from Cayman Airways Ltd.

Sunday, December 4

12:30pm to 2pm: Cayman Brac Air Show at Charles Kirkconnell International Airport.

For more updates, please visit https://caymanairshow.com/

