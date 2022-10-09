Parked AVgas truck/ ANR PHOTO

The Antigua and Barbuda Airport Authority wishes to set the record straight on the handling of fuel operations at the V.C. Bird International Airport in an effort to dispel any misleading notions resulting from information shared in the media on the weekend.

To place the matter in proper context, the authority notes that the Fuel Farm at the VCBIA was formerly owned under a joint agreement between RUBIS West Indies and Sol Aviation, the Joint Operator (JO).

That arrangement no longer exists and the Fuel Farm is currently solely owned and operated by RUBIS.

Aviation fuel sold at VCBIA is Jet A1 and AVGAS. AVGAS accounts for less than 1% of fuel sales at VCBIA and is the type of fuel used mainly by the smaller aircraft.

With the Construction of a new terminal and parking apron, ABAA opted to construct and own the new underground Fuel Hydrant System that connects to the Fuel Farm.

Previously, the old system was owned and operated by the Joint Operator (JO).

In March 2015 following months of negotiations, ABAA entered into an Exclusive Lease and Concession Agreement with the JO for use of the new system and the continuation of the exclusive rights to supply all Aviation Fuel at VCBIA.

During these negotiations, the JO asked that the agreement provide for the continuance of an existing arrangement with Bizjet-to-Yacht which allowed the retail sale of all AVGAS fuel to be handled through the group.

In August 2014, the rights enjoyed by Bizjet-to-Yacht under this agreement were transferred to Signature Flight Support Limited under the sale agreement of FBO 2000 and related entities.

VCBIA prides itself as a Hub airport and as such, we are very concerned with the issues related to the recent unserviceability of the AVGAS Fuel dispensing operations.

A NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) was immediately published once the fuel operator reported its challenges.

ABAA intends to reenter dialogue with RUBIS West Indies to ensure contingencies are designed and promptly introduced to limit any future disruptions in the provision of AVGAS supply at VCBIA.

