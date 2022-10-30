News

Naval cadets take part in the San Juan/Laventille Regional Corporation’s parade on the Eastern Main Road, San Juan, on Sunday. – SUREASH CHOLAI

AN inter-faith service followed by a military parade was how the San Juan/Laventille Regional Corporation kicked off its 30th anniversary celebrations on Sunday.

The service, held at the Success Laventille Secondary School, featured religious leaders from the Hindu, Muslim, Spiritual Baptist, Anglican, Catholic, Seventh-Day Adventist and Christian faiths.

The Prison Service Band takes part in the San Juan/Laventille Regional Corporation military parade as it celebrate its 30th anniversary and launches region month on the Eastern Main Road, San Juan, on Sunday. The parade began at Morvant Junction and ended at MTS Plaza in Aranguez. – Photo by Sureash Cholai

CEO of the corporation Tarrandath Dookie said the region had been “achieving excellence” throughout the years, hence the theme of the celebrations was Celebrating Excellence.

“In San Juan/Laventille, we will do absolutely nothing without ensuring that we seek the guidance and blessings of almighty God.

“There are so many things that he has bestowed upon us and we are extremely happy and thankful for his mercies.”

Members of the Cadets at the San Juan/Laventille Regional Corporation’s parade on Sunday. – Photo by Sureash Cholai

He said while the journey to 30 has not been easy, the corporation will continue to persevere “as it is always our desire to serve the best interest of all, and I emphasise – all – of our burgesses.”

He also thanked the Prime Minister and the government for pursuing the “long-awaited” reform legislation for local government.

“And thereby ensuring that we will be in a better position to provide to the people of TT…”

Local Government Minister Faris Al-Rawi said the corporation has already left a “very large footprint…

“You have served people with not enough resources in the long run, with not enough commitment from the tax-paying pool coming to you but these are things that are going to be things of the past.

Members of the police’s Mounted Branch at the parade on Sunday. – Photo by Sureash Cholai

“Your brightest days are ahead of you because the opportunity to serve will be given with the power to do it.”

He said the corporation can look forward to having full-time workers, getting the opportunity to hire workers and collect their own revenue.

“Our best days are ahead of us.”

Following this, a military parade began at the House of Angosutra which featured officers of the police mounted branch, cadets, fire service, prison service and trainees of the Military-Led Academic Training Programme (MiLAT).

Members of MILAT at Sunday’s parade. – Photo by Sureash Cholai

People looked through their windows and came outside of their houses to watch and cheer on.

The parade ended at the MTS (National Maintenance Training and Security Company) Plaza in San Juan.