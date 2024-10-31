Commentary By Arthur Piccolo

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. Oct. 31, 2024: We are oh so close to this crucial election, now just five days away. If Alexander Hamilton was alive today in 2024, himself an immigrant from the Caribbean, like Kamala Harris’ father, what would Hamilton think of America’s challenges?

Both Hamilton and Vice President Kamala Harris share a unique heritage that symbolizes the American dream: both are bold, transformative figures whose roots trace back to the Caribbean.

Hamilton would see in Harris not just a candidate, but a figure who can embody his vision of a resilient, inclusive nation with a profound sense of purpose and an even better future.

Hamilton’s letters to a fellow patriot in 1800s reveal his uncompromising commitment to leaders who prioritize the nation over party politics, who are strong enough to champion unity, and who have the foresight to shape a prosperous future. Hamilton was unafraid to challenge even his Federalist peers, valued stability, vision, and ambition for America.

In Kamala Harris, Hamilton can see a modern-day advocate of his ideals -one who stands ready to address economic inequality, educational reform, and an America rooted in justice and opportunity.

Hamilton would vote for Harris if he was alive today.

Hamilton championed the idea of a nation unafraid to lead in economic innovation and social justice. He pioneered the vision of a strong federal government that could uplift its people and compete globally, and he knew that the key to America’s success lay in broadening the reach of opportunity.

Today, Harris’s platform on economic justice, healthcare as a right, and opportunity equity would resonate deeply with Hamilton’s beliefs. He’d see her candidacy as an opportunity to re-energize a government that can lift people up, not just pacify them with temporary fixes and lies.

To win this election in its closing days, VP Harris will do well to channel Hamilton’s boldness and tenacity. By presenting a vision that transcends ordinary promises and speaks directly to the core values of American progress, she will fulfill Hamilton’s belief in a unified, thriving nation.

This election isn’t just about defeating a rival – it’s about reclaiming an inclusive, innovative, and aspirational America that Hamilton championed.

For the future of our republic, Harris must seize the moment to remind Americans of what leadership can accomplish as Hamilton did.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Arthur Piccolo is the President of the Bowling Green Association of New York and a frequent contributor to News Americas