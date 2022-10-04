Tobago

SCARBOROUGH SECONDARY School established themselves as the premier team in the Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) Tobago Zone Girls Division, after round three, last Thursday.

Signal Hill were expected to provide a serious test for Scarborough Sec, in the match-up of unbeaten teams.

It was, however, one-way traffic, as J’Eleisha Alexander enjoyed a golden day, scoring all five of Scarborough Sec goals, in a 5-1 rout.

Scarborough Sec have slammed 19 goals in three games, and their stingy defence has conceded only once.

In another result, Mason Hall edged Roxborough 1-0 while Pentecostal Light and Life got two goals from Kyla Cooper and one from Christal Pesters as they pipped Goodwood 3-2.

In the Boys Division on Saturday, Signal Hill enjoyed a 5-1 demolition over Goodwood, at the Bertille St Clair Playing Field.

Ja Quon De Four, Khaleem Trim, Isreal Trim, Jediah Phillips and D’Reem Taylor placed their names on the scoresheet for Signal Hill.

Bishop’s maintained their advantage at the top of the standings, following a hard fought 3-2 win over Mason Hall, at the Moriah Recreation Field.

Malik Wilson, who is proving to be a prolific goal scorer, netted two for Bishop’s, while Brendan Allum added the third. Omari Daniel and Rickeldi Williams were on target for Mason Hall.