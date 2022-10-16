ALEXA’S SECRET proved the form right at Caymans Park on Saturday, closing rapidly from seventh position to collar RAMBLING ROSE stealing home in the fillies-only Titania Trophy, while holding off late-closing BABYLIKE by a short head in the five-and-a-half furlong event.

ALEXA’S SECRET, the 7-5 favourite was narrowly beaten by last season’s classic-placed filly, SILENT MISSION, at six furlongs in her previous race.

SILENT MISSION ventured up in class five days later to beat non-winners of four races whereas third-past-the-post A GIFT FROM BEN also won his follow-up race.

ALEXA’S SECRET was held off the pace by Reyan Lewis while RAMBLING ROSE left MARKET PLACE, BERLINO’S CHOICE and RUPUNZEL into the straight.

ALEXA’S SECRET accelerated into second a furlong out to nail a weakening RAMBLING ROSE while holding late-charging BABYLIKE at bay.

ALEXA’S SECRET clocked 1:08.3 in the event for non-winners of two races.

Shane Ellis rode a two-timer on the nine-race card, opening the programme with 9-1 outsider COLORADO RANGER before sealing his double aboard 9-5 chance OLDKINGCOLE for champion trainer Anthony Nunes in the fifth.

Racing continues on Sunday , the second of three consecutive Heroes weekend holiday meets.