ALEXA’S SECRET should start favourite for Saturday’s fillies’ only Titania Trophy at Caymanas Park, going five and a half furlongs, after her narrow second-place effort behind by SILENT MISSION, who returned to beat runners in the higher class five days later.

SILENT MISSION outfinished ALEXA’S SECRET and A GIFT FROM BEN, who also returned as a winner, six days after, easily beating THIRTYONEKISSES at six furlongs in the Reggae 6 Anniversary Trophy, clocking 1:14.1.

ALEXA’S SECRET returns at 119lb, renewing rivalry with THIRTYONEKISSES and WOWTASTIC, who had finished ahead of her on September 3. However, ALEXA’S SECRET was returning off a three-month lay-up and afterwards turned the tables on fifth-placed WOWTASTIC when beaten by SILENT MISSION.

Reyan Lewis, who was aboard WOWTASTIC, replaces Christopher Mamdeen astride ALEXA’S SECRET. Champion jockey Anthony Thomas partners WOWTASTIC for trainer Anthony Nunes. Thomas and Nunes are trailing in their respective title races heading into the three-meet Heroes’ holiday weekend.

Nunes is $6 million in stakes behind Jason DaCosta, who he narrowly beat on the final day of last season to register his third trainers’ title. Thomas trails Dane Dawkins by five winners in his bid for a fourth riders’ championship.

The Titania Trophy is the eighth of nine races scheduled. First post is noon.

CAYMANAS PARK TIPS

Race 1 – 1600mDoctor Grey (2)

Race 2 -1600mWhatever (2)

Race 3 – 800m St Last Lick (1)

—-Race 4 – 1000m StFlame Carrier (7)

Race 5 – 1100mChandra’s Law (6)

Race 6 -1200mBuzz Assault (2)

Race 7 – 800m StShe’s Hall Dat (11)

Race 8 – 1100mAlexa’s Secret (6)

Race 9 – 1300mBaton Rouge (12)

BET OF THE DAY

Race 5 – 1100mChandra’s Law (6)

Race 8 – 1100mAlexa’s Secret (6)

Race 9 – 1300mBaton Rouge (12)