The country’s Director of Pharmaceutical Service, Mr. Alfred Athill is presently in Dehli, India attending a Global Regulators Conclave and the 8th edition of the International Exhibition for the Pharmaceutical Industry and Healthcare (IPHEX) schedule to take place September 21-23, 2022.

The Conclave will bring together Drug Regulatory Agencies of top one hundred (100) export destinations of Indian Pharmaceutical products on a common platform to exchange information, best practices and collaborative approaches related to regulation of medical products and strategies to address drug shortages especially during the current challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of the objectives of the Global Regulators Conclave include:

Possible cooperation on Harmonization of Regulatory Standards within and between regions.

Exploring the possibilities of Mutual Collaboration between National Drug Council (NDC) and Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) – the National Drug Regulatory Authority of India by signing a MOU/Regulatory Cooperation Agreement to facilitate accessibility of medicines.

Ensuring Supply Chain Resiliency of Medical products.

Mr. Athill is scheduled to deliver a presentation at the Conclave on the topic “Migrating from Routine to Risk Based Inspections – Optimizing the Human Resources in Post Pandemic” on Thursday afternoon.

The Regulators Conclave and the International Exhibition are sponsored by the Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India (Pharmexcil) an entity established by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India.

